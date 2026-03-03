KSI takes stake in Dagenham and Redbridge and vows to bring back glory days

KSI said he wanted to take the Daggers to the Premier League

YouTube phenomenon KSI has acquired a stake in non-league football club Dagenham and Redbridge FC.

The British star, who has also enjoyed success in music and boxing, said in a video announcement: “I’m so excited to start this journey. It’s going to be a rollercoaster for sure but I hope to bring Dagenham and Redbridge back to the glory days.”

KSI – real name Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji – is the latest high-profile figure to take a stake in the sixth-tier club after former England striker Andy Carroll.

It comes after the East London outfit were taken over by the US-based Happy Fan Group last month.

“I’ve done boxing, music, YouTube content, I’ve been around the world, I’m a man that does whatever he wants,” said KSI, who added he would be at Saturday’s National League South fixture with Dorking Wanderers.

“The idea excites me so much. Years ago, I saw the happiness, the joy, I want to bring that back and surpass it. I want the place to be pumping, I want the place to be rocking, be an event when you come here.”

KSI targets Premier League with Dagenham and Redbridge

KSI added: “With this club I want to do the unthinkable, I want to take Dagenham and Redbridge to the Premier League.

“It’s going to take time but realistic stages, I think getting out of this league and entering the National League. We need to improve the team, I have improvements to take it to another level.

“I know to some of you it might be scary, me being one of the owners, but I’m reachable. You can tweet me and I will see it. You can let your frustrations out or celebrate with me.

“I’m a fighter. I’ve broken my nose, broken my hand, broken my thumb, I’ve been in tough fights but with the Daggers, I’m going to keep fighting so that we can succeed. I’m just ready to get started.”

The Happy Fan Group’s takeover saw former Daggers captain Anwar Uddin, the first player of Bangladeshi origin to feature for an English professional club, become chairman.