Providence Row

Independent report highlights Providence Row Psychotherapy Service’s significant contribution in restoring hope and rebuilding lives for people facing homelessness in London

LONDON, 30 JANUARY 2026 – Following the highest levels of rough sleeping ever recorded in the capital, the findings of an independent two-year evaluation of Providence Row’s award-winning ‘A Place Within’ (APW) outreach psychotherapy service were released last night. The report demonstrates that by restoring hope and rebuilding the ability to trust, the service enables individuals with the most complex needs to engage meaningfully with the wider support system and successfully access and maintain stable accommodation.

The launch event, supported by the Eastern City Business Improvement District which announced a two-year partnership with Providence Row last year, brought together local authority commissioners, health leads and fundraising partners to showcase how specialist psychotherapy support unlocks housing pathways for those facing multiple disadvantages. Data from CHAIN* reveal that the number of people recorded rough sleeping in Greater London is at an unprecedented level, having increased 63% over the last decade.

The report identifies ‘A Place Within’ as a scalable blueprint for tackling entrenched homelessness by working alongside statutory and commissioned services. Since 2018, the service has delivered therapy to individuals where they are, whether currently on the streets or living in temporary accommodation.

The independent evaluation highlights that the ‘APW’ model, offering 24 sessions with a flexible, trauma-informed approach, is a high-contribution component in a more systemic approach to tackling homelessness. The service currently delivers over 400 sessions per quarter across five London boroughs: City of London, Hackney, Tower Hamlets, Newham and Redbridge.

The report outlines how additional funding and complementary commissioning can expand the service to reach a broader range of individuals experiencing multiple disadvantages:

Expanding Women’s Specialism: Addressing the distinct barriers faced by women, such as those stuck in the revolving door of the criminal justice system, those in survival sex, those with a pattern of repeated pregnancies and child removals, and those who often avoid male-dominated services.

Criminal Justice Expertise: Developing “upstream” in-reach support for individuals moving on from prison to prevent the immediate slide into rough sleeping and re-offending.

Holistic Substance Misuse Support: Engaging individuals whose progress has stalled, using psychotherapeutic intervention to help process complex trauma, identify the drivers for substance use, make safer choices and prevent drug and alcohol-related deaths.

Supporting Hostel Pathways: Reducing evictions and move-on blockages through targeted work, including specialist support for residents with suspected alcohol-related brain damage.

Read more Fitzwalter backs off Auction Tech after hostile bidding campaign

The findings are underscored by the voices of those the service has reached. One client, who had spent decades on the street, shared:

“I’ve been on the streets on and off over the years… nearly 40 years since I came to London. Now I’m in my own place and I feel stable and safe. I’ve come a long way.”

Nigel Williams, Interim CEO of Providence Row

​”This evaluation confirms that addressing trauma early in the journey to stability leads to great outcomes, including settled accommodation and health service engagement for entrenched rough sleepers. We have built the expertise to identify the triggers involved and maintain progress for those most in need. We look forward to working with existing and new commissioners to expand this vital service and its impact across London.”

Kate Hart, CEO of the Eastern City BID “We are delighted to be working with Providence Row, a charity which makes a tangible difference in the lives of people experiencing homelessness. It’s not just about funding – it’s about long-term support, collaboration and creating meaningful impact in our local area.”

About Providence Row

For over 165 years, Providence Row has stood at the frontline of East London and the City’s homelessness crisis—providing warmth, dignity, and hope to individuals with nowhere else to turn. The charity works with some of the most vulnerable and marginalised people in society, many of whom are unable to access support elsewhere. This commitment means it is one of the few organisations that never turns anyone away, providing a holistic pathway from crisis to stability, and helping people rebuild their lives with compassion and care.

ProvidenceRow.org.uk

About Providence Row’s ‘A Place Within’: Launched in 2018, ‘A place within’ is an award-winning outreach psychotherapy service. It is currently available in the City of London, Hackney, Tower Hamlets, Newham, and Redbridge.