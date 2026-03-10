Football investors Mercury13 take majority stake in top flight Spanish club

Football multi-club group Mercury13 has expanded its ownership roster

Women’s football multi-club group Mercury13 has expanded its ownership roster with the majority acquisition of Spanish Liga F side FC Badalona Women.

The move brings the top-flight club into a portfolio which includes WSL 2 team Bristol City Women and Italian outfit FC Como Women.

Lauren Holiday, chairwoman of Mercury13 and incoming board member of FC Badalona Women, said: “Spanish women’s football has experienced extraordinary growth in recent years and continues to set new competitive standards.

“Badalona is a city with a proud sporting culture and sits in the heart of one of the world’s most exciting football environments. FC Badalona Women is at an exciting stage in its journey, and Mercury13 is committed to supporting the club as it builds its next chapter.”

Two years ago, a year after a failed bid for a stake in British club Lewes FC Women, Mercury13 secured a significant investment from the Avenue Sports Fund but last month co-founder and former chief executive Victoire Cogevina Reynal abruptly left the organisation.

Mercury13 expansion

The deal will see Nike and experiences platform Fever partner with FC Badalona Women, who currently sit eighth in Liga F.

Pedro Iriondo, chief executive of FC Badalona Women, said: “Mercury13 brings dedicated focus, international experience and a clear strategic vision for women’s football.

“Our priority now is to build strong professional structures around the club – operationally and culturally – while shaping a clear identity for FC Badalona Women that reflects the spirit of the city and its community.

“From there, our goal is to develop a competitive team that grows with Badalona and competes at the highest level.”

The size of Mercury13’s task is illustrated by FC Badalona Women finishing 13th twice and 11th once in their three full seasons since promotion in 2022.

Mercury13 previously stated an intention to have a club in each of Europe’s top five leagues, suggesting clubs in France and Germany would be targeted next.