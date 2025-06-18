Juan Mata joins Mercury 13 women’s football investment group

World Cup-winning former Spain, Manchester United and Chelsea star Juan Mata has become a key investor in women’s football investment group Mercury 13.

World Cup-winning former Spain, Manchester United and Chelsea star Juan Mata has become a key investor in women’s football investment group Mercury 13.

The female-led group, which owns FC Como Women, has previously pledged to spend $100m on buying stakes in teams in each of the major leagues in Europe.

Mata, now with Western Sydney Wanderers, has invested alongside Portugal international Sergio Oliveira with “Mercury 13 on the verge of announcing the deployment of its portfolio”.

Mata, 37, said the women’s game “has enormous potential and deserves the investment, respect and visibility that has long been overdue”.

Oliveira, who won the Uefa Conference League with Roma, added: “Juan and I have worked together on purpose-driven projects before, and this move with Mercury 13 is a reflection of that shared vision.

“We firmly believe that women’s football is one of the most exciting and transformative opportunities in sport over the next few years.”

Mercury 13 expansion

It comes amid a flurry of sports investment in European football, with a £200m valuation slapped on Chelsea Women one of the most eye-catching developments.

Reddit co-founder and husband of Serena Williams Alexis Ohanian has since bought a 10 per cent stake in the London club for £20m.

Mata and Oliveira join Juventus legend Giorgio Chiellini in investing in Mercury 13, while American double World Cup champion Lauren Holiday sits on the board.

Victoire Cogevina Reynal, co-founder of Mercury 13, said that Mata embodied “excellence, ethics, and a commitment to the future of sport”.

She added: “His involvement marks another step forward in building a community of leaders who believe in the transformative power of women’s football.”

Mercury 13 is yet to announce its next investment in women’s football but has recently hired former SailGP and FA executive Hannah Haynes as chief strategy officer and former McLaren figure Lindsey Eckhouse as chief revenue officer.