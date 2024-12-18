Former NBA owner invests in $100m women’s football multi-club group

Marc Lasry owns Avenue Sports Fund, which has invested in Mercury/13, and previously part-owned the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks

Mercury/13, the $100m women’s football group targeting the takeover of an English club, has announced a “significant” investment from Marc Lasry’s Avenue Sports Fund.

The move will see World Cup and Olympic gold winning former US women’s international Lauren Holiday join the board of Mercury/13.

Avenue Sports is part of Avenue Capital, the New York asset manager co-founded by Lasry, who owned a 25 per cent stake in NBA side the Milwaukee Bucks until last year.

“Avenue is thrilled to commit to women’s football by joining with Victoire, Mario, and the Mercury/13 team to identify potential investments in women’s football clubs across Europe,” said Lasry, Avenue Capital Group chairman and CEO.

“Mercury/13’s mission to inspire a global female audience is an essential one, and the company’s investment in and transformation of Como Women has been impressive. We welcome the opportunity to expand our involvement in this dynamic sport at this important juncture.”

Mercury/13 owns FC Como Women in Italy’s top division, Serie A Femminile, has pledged to spend $100m (£79m) on establishing a multi-club network, and held talks about buying pioneering English club Lewes FC last year.

Former Italy men’s captain Giorgio Chiellini invested in the group, co-founded by Victoire Cogevina and Mario Malave, earlier this year.

“Our partnership with Avenue Sports Fund, coming just a year into Mercury/13’s journey, will help accelerate our original vision,” said Cogevina.

“Now is the time for forward-thinking sponsors to work with us to continue creating exciting IP, innovative formats, and experiences that put women at the center.”

Malave added: “Avenue’s track record in sports and the caliber of their investment team speak for themselves. They’ve already proven to be fantastic partners, and we’re excited to build alongside them as we focus on growing our presence across Europe.”

Holiday joins former England footballer Eni Aluko and sport investment adviser Michael Broughton on the board of Mercury/13.

“Victoire and Mario have created a special firm distinguished by their vision and determination to transform women’s football,” she said.

“I have been impressed by their work to help turn Como Women into one of Europe’s most exciting clubs, including by emphasizing the value of providing a nurturing environment for players to flourish in their careers on and off the pitch. I look forward to advancing this work in my role as a member of Mercury/13’s board of directors.”