Suella Braverman defects to Reform UK

Suella Braverman is the latest ex-Tory to defect to Reform UK

Former home secretary Suella Braverman has defected to Reform UK, the latest transfer from the Conservative benches to Nigel Farage’s party.

Braverman, a former Tory leadership contender, had been a critic of policy positions held by the Tories. She was not a member of Kemi Badenoch’s shadow cabinet.

The total number of Reform MPs is now at eight, with half its representatives in the House of Commons being defectors from the Conservatives.

In a speech at an event titled ‘Veterans for Reform’, Braverman said: “I feel like I’ve come home.

“Britain is indeed broken. She is suffering. She is not well. Immigration is out of control. Our public services are on their knees. People don’t feel safe.

“I believe that a better Britain is possible. And because I believe that is possible, today I’m announcing that I resign the Conservative whip.”

The former government minister also said she was “calling time” on the Conservatives, which had made “lies” and made “promises with zero intention of keeping them”.

Braverman’s big move

Braverman follows a host of ex-Tories who have joined Reform in recent weeks. The list includes Robert Jenrick, Nadhim Zahawi and Andrew Rosindell.

She was sacked by former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for accusing the Metropolitan Police of bias in handling Palestine marches, with His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICRFS) stating that her comments should have been shared in private rather than through a newspaper article.

Braverman has since been a vocal backbenchers on several issues around justice and home affairs.

Speculation had mounted for months over her possible defection given her husband’s brief time with Reform. He quit the party last year due to criticism of the former home secretary’s alleged involvement in a Ministry of Defence data leak.

Jenrick said earlier this month that the party was “rotten” and accused officials of betraying the electorate.

Zahawi meanwhile backed Farage to “deliver for this nation”.

The party’s latest addition will draw some scrutiny over the number of former Tory MPs that Reform are willing to welcome.

Labour strategists have hit out at Reform for accepting a string of former government ministers while Tory backbenchers have held that Farage would be “dangerous” for the UK economy.

Badenoch’s handling of multiple defections will also come under question, with the Tories still trailing Reform by several points in polling.

She will also be unable to deliver another set of fiery remarks at Prime Minister’s Questions, which has been suggested to support Badenoch’s ascendancy in approval ratings, given Keir Starmer is set to travel to China this week.

The event organised by Reform on Monday was to announce its proposal to repeal legislation on the Troubles, with Labour set to replace an act that offers veterans immunity from prosecution to those accused of crimes during the period.