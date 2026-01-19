Kemi Badenoch tells Tory MPs: Don’t damage us from within

Kemi Badenoch sent Tory MPs a warning on Monday.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has warned backbenchers not to damage the party “from within” as she called a meeting of MPs on Monday afternoon to address defections to Reform UK.

Last week, Robert Jenrick and Andrew Rosindell, the shadow minister for foreign affairs under Badenoch’s leadership, announced they had quit to join Nigel Farage’s Reform.

In his speech last week, Jenrick, who was sacked by Badenoch before he announced his defection, took aim at shadow chancellor Mel Stride and shadow foreign secretary Priti Patel for their records in government.

But in a letter to Tory MPs, Badenoch issued an ultimatum to potential defectors, GB News reported.

She said that anyone undermining party messages would be “dealt with firmly and fairly”.

The chairman of the 1922 committee, which governs leadership matters, summoned a meeting between Tory MPs.

In her letter to Conservatives in the House of Commons, Badenoch said: “Differences of opinion are part of a healthy party. But there is a clear line between disagreement and trying to damage the party from within.

“Those who cannot be part of a Conservative Party that is changing in this way are free to make other choices.

“There will be no hard feelings about that as they will create space for those who share our values and purpose.”

Badenoch wins over shadow ministers

Events on Monday represented Badenoch’s latest assertive stance on MPs considering defections to Reform.

A string of Tory shadow ministers have praised Badenoch’s leadership, with one senior shadow cabinet minister telling City AM that “no one cared” about Jenrick’s transfer in group chats.

Tory advisers have questioned whether loyal Reform members were content to welcome senior Tories to the party.

Farage has denied suggestions that Reform was a “rescue charity for every panicky Tory MP”, claiming he had rejected some candidates.

Deputy leader Richard Tice called Jenrick a “great new asset” in an interview with the BBC.

Reform UK policy chief Zia Yusuf said any Tory defectors would be rejected after crucial elections in May.