BT bags five-year digital contract with BAE Systems

BT said the agreement would help BAE staff access digital tools

BT has signed a five-year deal with BAE Systems to provide secure connectivity across the defence giant’s global operations, as military contractors ramp up digital infrastructure spend.

The contract will see BT support BAE’s network across 40 countries, with an option to extend the partnership by an additional three years.

The deal comes as BAE, Europe’s largest defence contractor, benefits from rising defence spending and a record order backlog amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

BT said the agreement would help BAE staff access digital tools more flexibly, including in specialist and sensitive environments.

Chris Sims, chief commercial officer at BT, said: “Networks are mission-critical to BAE Systems”.

“This partnership is about getting those foundations exactly right”, he added, saying BT’s secure networks would give BAE “a platform they can depend on to support the UK’s security, now and into the future”.

The contract follows BT’s launch of a sovereign platform designed for firms handling sensitive data or operating in regulated sectors like defence or critical national infrastructure.

Read more This accidental Finnish defence startup can teach the UK some lessons

Defence goes digital

BAE is also extending its partnership with DXC Technology, which will give its AI cloud platform to over 110,000 employees.

Together, the deals reflect a wider push by the defence sector to modernise ageing systems and secure data across global operations.

Dr Mary Haigh, director of digital delivery at BAE Systems, said the firm was shifting its digital ecosystem to create a “secure, insight-led digitally enabled working environment”.

“Our partners will play a critical role by unlocking greater agility, pace and innovation across our business”, she said.

BAE reported record sales of £30.7bn earlier this year, with profit rising and its order backlog reaching £83.6bn.

The firm has been boosted by increased defence budgets in Europe and the US, as governments respond to rising security threats.