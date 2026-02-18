Reform UK: Robert Jenrick promises to ‘defuse benefits bomb’

Reform's Treasury spokesman, Robert Jenrick. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Reform UK will restore the two-child benefits cap if it wins the next election, Robert Jenrick has confirmed in a speech in which he branded the Britain’s benefits system an “economic and moral disaster”.

In his first formal remarks as the party’s Treasury spokesman, the former Tory shadow justice secretary confirmed Reform no longer supported the government’s decision to abolish the ceiling, promising that Reform will “defuse the benefits bomb set to bankrupt Britain”.

The party had previously called for the cap – which prevents parents from claiming child benefits on more than two children – to be abolished before Rachel Reeves announced the move at last year’s Autumn Budget.

But confirming the U-turn, Jenrick said the UK’s “benefits system is broken”, adding: “Today, Reform is changing our policy on the two-child cap for Universal Credit.

“We want to help working families have more children. But right now, we just cannot afford to do so with welfare. So it has to go.

“And, as Reform’s shadow chancellor, I’m ending it. A Reform government will restore the cap in full.”

Jenrick made the remarks just a day after being confirmed as Reform UK’s Treasury spokesman at the launch of the party’s ‘shadow cabinet’.

Nigel Farage unveils top team

Deputy leader Richard Tice was also confirmed as business and energy spokesman at the event, where he branded the transition away from fossil fuels “net stupid zero”. And policy chief Zia Yusuf will spearhead the party’s totemic small boats campaign, after being handed the home affairs brief.

Speaking at yesterday’s unveiling Jenrick vowed to “oppose the wrecking ball that is Rachel Reeves” and promsied to assemble a “constructive plan” to fix the UK economy.

In a wide-ranging speech, the former Conservative leadership hopeful also said the Reform would maintain the independence of both the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) and the Bank of England.

“Under Reform, the Bank of England will remain independent,” he said.

Our interest will always be keeping inflation low because that is how we will keep people’s bills down. So we will strip the Bank of distractions which have been loaded onto it. That includes the requirement for the Bank to help the transition to Net Zero.”

Last month, party leader Farage had said he was giving “serious thought” to abolishing the fiscal watchdog, saying it was “dictating to elected politicians” and left ministers “beholden to it, rather than doing their own thinking”.

But confirming Reform would maintain – but “reform” – the Treasury quango, he said: “The OBR is far from perfect. But the impetus for its creation was a desire to instill fiscal discipline, and that is something we wholeheartedly endorse. “