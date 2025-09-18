Mercury13 acquires Bristol City as fund expands into English football

Women’s football investment fund Mercury13 has entered the English market, acquiring a majority stake in second tier Bristol City Women.

The Juan Mata and Giorgio Chiellini-backed investment vehicle is adding to its portfolio, which counts FC Como Women as its crown jewel, by forging a presence in the West Country.

The deal, subject to league approval, will see current owner Stephen Lansdown – of Hargreaves Lansdown fame – relinquish control of the club but maintain ownership of the men’s side, who compete in the Championship, as well as the two adjacent Bristol Bears rugby teams.

Lansdown said the “growth in women’s football is outstanding”, adding that “we have always said we would look at investment if it was the right partner at the right time, and I believe now is that time for City Women”.

The deal comes as Bristol City sit eighth in the FA WSL 2 after two games ahead of a revamped Women’s Super League next season.

Bristol City for WSL?

The English top flight will expand to 14 teams ahead of the 2026-27 season with the top two teams in the second division promoted automatically. In addition, the third-place team will play a relegation play-off against the bottom WSL club – currently Michele Kang’s London City.

Mario Malave of Mercury13, said: “Bristol City Women represents everything we look for in a club: a rich history, a track record of performance, world-class infrastructure, and incredibly loyal supporters.

“Our entry into the English football pyramid is a major milestone for Mercury13, and one we approach with deep respect and responsibility. We’re honoured by the Lansdown family’s trust and are committed to building something special alongside the Bristol community.”

Mercury13 says it was advised on the acquisition by Northridge Law LLP and Deloitte with the club continuing to play at Ashton Gate after a new long-term agreement was reached.