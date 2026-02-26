Ronaldo acquires stake in second division Spanish team UD Almeria

Cristiano Ronaldo has acquired a stake in Spanish team UD Almeria

Cristiano Ronaldo has acquired a stake in second division Spanish football team UD Almeria.

The Portuguese footballer, who is currently playing for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, has taken a stake in Union Deportiva Almeria, who are third in LaLiga 2.

The club strengthens Ronaldo’s ties with the Middle Eastern kingdom, with Mohamed Al Khereiji Saudi-based SMC Group owning the majority shareholding in the club, having purchased the club from boxing tycoon and Riyadh Season mastermind Turki Alalshikh.

The 2025 sale price was not disclosed, nor was the value of Ronaldo’s stake, but industry figures estimate the club’s value to be £85m.

Ronaldo said: “It has been a longtime ambition of mine to contribute to football, beyond the pitch.

“UD Almeria is a Spanish club with strong foundations and clear potential for growth. I look forward to working alongside the leadership team to support the club’s next phase of growth.”

The move into Spanish football ownership follows a $7.5m investment in Herbalife-linked tech company HBL Pro2col Software LLC in return for a 10 per cent stake.

Ronaldo empire expands

The 41-year-old also has investments in Perplexity AI, Bioniq and Whoop, while his CR7 empire crosses hotels, fitness, fashion.

In April last year he launched a studio partnership with Matthew Vaughn, who became a minority investor in Brentford last July.

Added Al Khereiji, president of UD Almeria: “We are very pleased that Cristiano has chosen our club to invest in.

“He is regarded as the greatest to ever play the game, he knows the Spanish leagues very well and he understands the potential of what we are building here both in terms of the team and the academy.”

Ronaldo’s 2025-26 Saudi Pro League season for Al-Nassr has seen him score 21 goals in 20 matches, but he boycotted two matches this season over his club’s lack of activity in the transfer window.