Ronaldo becomes first $1bn footballer after new Al-Nassr deal

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first billionaire footballer after a reported $400m Al-Nassr contract extension earlier this year.

The 40-year-old Portuguese – who has enjoyed spells at the likes of Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus – is currently plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League with top-of-the-table Al-Nassr.

And his bumper contract extension from the club, majority controlled by Newcastle United owners the Public Investment Fund, has taken his wealth to beyond $1bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The Index is considering Ronaldo’s wealth for the first time with his Gulf presence playing a key part in his net worth.

He has investments in his CR7 portfolio umbrella, which includes hotels, water, fitness, fashion and fragrances.

Furthermore he has investments in watches and media, while he has launched a film studio with British filmmaker and Brentford FC co-owner Matthew Vaughn.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has enjoyed a glittering career that includes three Premier League titles with Manchester United, and four Champions League titles.

Ronaldo wealth

His £300m contract is reportedly tax-free, and he has deals with the likes of sporting apparel giant Nike and luxury brand Armani.

The lifetime Nike deal, according to the Mail, is worth £745m, and Ronaldo is making £300-per-minute at Al-Nassr.

It has been further reported that Ronaldo has previously considered buying a stake in Lisbon’s City of Padel club, while there were unsubstantiated rumours that he’d look at an investment in LaLiga club Valencia.

SpaceX and former Donald Trump aide Elon Musk tops the Bloomberg Billionaires Index in a top ten that is 90 per cent technology focused – the outlier is LVMH’s Bernard Arnault.

Oval Invincibles co-owner Mukesh Ambani is 18th on the list, while Dazn owner Sir Len Blavatnik is 54th on the list.

James Dyson, Britain’s richest man, is 159th on the power list.