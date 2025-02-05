Cristiano Ronaldo wants to own ‘several football clubs’

Ronaldo could become a football club owner at current side Al Nassr as part of a new contract

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to take his prolific streak into the boardroom when he retires from playing football by owning a multi-club network.

Ronaldo shows no sign of hanging up his boots as he turns 40 today, with the forward still breaking goalscoring records for Portugal and Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

But the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star has no interest in following some of his peers into coaching and has set his sights on becoming an owner of multiple clubs.

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense to be director of a club,” he told Portuguese TV network Canal 11.

“If I can be a club owner, why would I be a manager, sporting director or CEO? That is a dream of mine and I am sure I’ll be a club owner.

“And I’ll tell you more: I hope to have not just one club, but several clubs.”

Ronaldo is reported to have been offered a five per cent stake in Al Nassr as part of a £154m-a-year contract extension at the club.

Read more English clubs warned over Saudi Pro League transfer amid Fifa probe

His ownership ambitions could see him emulate fellow football icon David Beckham, who is the co-owner of Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

Other footballers who own or co-own professional clubs include current Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe, former Brazil striker Ronaldo Nazario, Swedish great Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Chelsea legend Didier Drogba and the Class of 92 coterie of ex-Manchester United players.

Ronaldo can grow fortune as club owner

Becoming a football club owner would be a natural extension of Ronaldo’s entrepreneurial leanings, which have seen him become one of the most sought-after athletes for sponsors.

The Madeira-born money magnet has lucrative endorsement deals with Nike, Unilever, Binance, Louis Vuitton and Dazn as well as his own CR7 brand of clothing, gyms and even hotels.

His net worth was estimated at $285m (£227m) last year by Forbes, putting the biggest clubs out of his reach but making a network of smaller teams – or a share in bigger ones – feasible.

Club ownership can offer big returns: Beckham paid $25m to establish Inter Miami, who are now estimated to be worth more than $1bn.

Multi-club networks such as City Football Group and Red Bull have proven controversial, however, as they raise questions about integrity and competition.