Kylian Mbappe this week joined the ranks of footballers who own teams when he completed a takeover of French second division side Caen.

Mbappe acquired an 80 per cent stake in the team from Normandy, who were playing in the top flight just five years ago, following the France striker’s transfer to Real Madrid.

It continues a trend of super-rich athletes investing in team ownership that has been pioneered by US sports stars including Michael Jordan, Serena Williams and Tom Brady.

With the best-paid players like Mbappe now earning more than some second-tier clubs, footballers have been able to jump on the bandwagon, mostly in Europe and the US.

As well as being potentially lucrative investments, team ownership can keep former players involved in the game and draw on their experience without having to become managers.

Here is City A.M.’s list of the most successful, in descending order.

5. Ronaldo, Real Valladolid

Post-playing career, the OG Ronaldo dipped his toes into business, taking an internship with Sir Martin Sorrell at advertising giant WPP and starting a sports marketing company.

He bought Spanish top-tier club Real Valladolid in 2018, followed by former side Cruzeiro in 2021. Valladolid have been relegated and promoted twice since. He sold Cruzeiro this year.

4. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Hammarby

Following his departure from LA Galaxy at the end of 2019, Ibrahimovic bought a 24 per cent share in Swedish top-flight side Hammarby from the MLS club’s owner AEG.

It upset fans of his hometown club Malmo, who repeatedly vandalised a statue of Ibra, but Hammarby have mostly thrived on the field and currently sit fourth in the Allsvenskan.

3. Cesc Fabregas, Como

Fabregas was enticed to play out the final days of his illustrious career at Como by the offer of a minority stake in the Italian second-tier team, who are owned by an Indonesian group.

Last summer he began coaching at the club and stood in when Como sacked their manager in November. He helped win promotion to Serie A and was handed the job full-time last month.

2. Class of ‘92

Former Manchester United graduates Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Nicky Butt, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs raised eyebrows when they bought eighth-tier Salford City in 2014.

Four promotions in five seasons and the EFL Trophy followed and they remain in League Two. It has come at a cost, though, with the club consistently losing money.

1. David Beckham, Inter Miami

Former England captain Beckham cannily had an option to buy a Major League Soccer expansion franchise for $25m written into his contract when he joined LA Galaxy in 2007.

He exercised that right in 2014 and in 2020 Inter Miami officially joined MLS. With Lionel Messi now starring for them, the team co-owned by Beckham has been valued at $1bn.

It’s not always about money or trying to play Football Manager in real life: Hector Bellerin bought a minority stake in Dale Vince’s Forest Green Rovers because of their eco credentials.

Those keen to crack America but locked out of MLS by the rocketing expansion fees – now up to $500m – can dabble in the second-tier USL Championship or even lower.

They include Paolo Maldini, who owns Miami FC with media magnate Riccardo Silva, and Didier Drogba, who became player-owner of Phoenix Rising in 2017.

Eden Hazard, Demba Ba, Yohan Cabaye and Moussa Sow own San Diego FC in the US third tier, while Jamie Vardy’s Rochester New York FC were wound up last year.

Lower down the Spanish pyramid are Andorra FC, owned by wheeler-dealer Gerard Pique, and Thomas Partey’s Madrid-based Alcobendas Sport, who are in the fourth tier.

Finally, Mbappe isn’t the only player with a French team outside of Ligue 1; Sadio Mane is coming up for a year as owner of fourth division Bourges Foot 18.