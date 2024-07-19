Inter Miami is worth $1bn, doubling value in one year. Is Lionel Messi the reason?

A year ago this week MLS club Inter Miami – part-owned by former England international David Beckham – completed one of the biggest signings in global sports history.

They signed Argentina international Lionel Messi, one of just two players in the current GOAT conversation.

And since then the franchise, the 25th in MLS, has been transformed.

According to Forbes the club is now worth over $1bn, having been worth $600m last year. It means the MLS club is the second most valuable in the league behind Los Angeles FC.

Their value has skyrocketed, their revenue has jumped and their social following has catapulted.

And since the announcement of Messi’s signature the club went on to sign the likes of Sergio Busquets, Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba.

So is this just a coincidence or is Messi the main man behind Inter Miami’s growth.

Messi mania

Merrick Haydon, Executive VP of the UK arm of the global sports marketing agency rEvolution: “For me there is no question that Lionel Messi’s move to the USA for David Beckham’s franchise – Inter Miami – 12 months ago was a genius move, and one that has proved a pivotal move for the growth and continued success of both the MLS and Inter Miami – with the club now reported to be worth $1.02bn following Messi’s arrival last summer.

“From the moment Inter Miami signed the greatest player of all time, just seven months after finally winning the World Cup, he has helped move the needle in soccer in the US in attracting new audiences and increasing interest in the league.

“A mid-season attendance report from the League backs this up, citing the ‘Lionel Messi Factor’ in key figures including a 13 per cent increase in year-over-year attendance.

“‘Messi mania’ has reportedly helped the MLS team boost its revenue from $55m to $127m, moving them from the 10th most-valuable club in the league to the third. Like his move to PSG, shirt sales alone will have had a major impact on the club’s bottom line and the now iconic pink Inter Miami shirt alongside the star power factor of David Beckham is a potent marketing powerhouse.”