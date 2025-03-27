Premier League gets extra transfer window for Club World Cup

Premier League clubs will have an extra transfer window to sign players before the Club World Cup

Premier League teams will have two transfer windows this summer to allow those playing in the Club World Cup to make last-minute signings.

The first summer transfer window will be open from 1 June to 10 June, four days before Fifa’s new 32-team competition is due to kick off in the US.

The transfer window is closed for just five days before reopening on 16 June until 1 September. It typically runs from mid-June to the end of August or early September.

Chelsea and Manchester City are the Premier League’s two representatives for the Club World Cup, so could take advantage of the early window.

They could win £97m if they lift the trophy in the MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, on 13 July, organisers Fifa confirmed this week.

Europe is sending 12 clubs, the most of any confederation, including Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

One of the four places reserved for clubs from North and Central America and the Caribbean is still to be filled after Club Leon were disqualified for sharing an owner with another Mexican entrant, Pachuca.

Team agree ‘exceptional’ move for Club World Cup

Other sides involved include Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, Argentinian giants River Plate and Boca Juniors, Brazilian clubs Flamengo, Palmeiras and Botafogo, and Saudi Pro League champions Al Hilal.

The summer transfer dates were agreed by clubs at a meeting of Premier League shareholders in London today.

“Premier League clubs have today agreed the dates for the Summer 2025 Transfer Window,” the league said.

“The window will open early, between Sunday 1 June and Tuesday 10 June, due to an exceptional registration period relating to the Fifa Club World Cup.

“It will then reopen on Monday 16 June and close on Monday 1 September.”