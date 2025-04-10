Ronaldo to make action movies with X-Men and Kick-Ass director

Cristiano Ronaldo has made two action movies with Kingsman and X-Men filmmaker Matthew Vaughn.

The venture has seen the duo set up a film studio named UR•MARV, with a release date for their first project expected in due course.

Ronaldo, 40, said: “This is an exciting chapter for me, as I look ahead to new ventures in business.”

The Portuguese forward is currently playing for Al-Nassr FC in the Saudi Pro League alongside the likes of Jhon Duran and Sadio Mane.

Vaughn’s filmography includes the likes of Kick-Ass, Kingsman and X-Men. His most recent director role was for Argylle, while he is producer for two as yet unreleased movies called the Stuntnuts.

Ronaldo a superhero

“Cristiano Ronaldo loves movies; Matthew Vaughn loves sport – and they both love a good story,” a Ronaldo statement read.

“Both have been disruptive champions at their game and will now combine the world of sport and storytelling through the launch of UR•MARV, an independent joint venture film studio embracing innovative technology, with a nod to tradition.

“Through UR•MARV, Ronaldo and Vaughn have financed and produced two action films and are about to start a third in the same series. They look forward to announcing the first release soon.”

Added Vaughn: “Cristiano has created stories on the pitch that I could never have written, and I look forward to creating inspiring movies with him – he’s a real-life superhero.”

Ronaldo’s CR7 brand is well known, and the wider umbrella group has branched out into fashion, watches, hospitality, healthcare and fitness.

The footballer has also stated an interest in owning “several” football clubs.

“If I can be a club owner, why would I be a manager, sporting director or CEO?” he said. This is my dream and I’m sure I’ll get there. I’ll even say more: I hope to not only have one club but to own several clubs.”