From Andy Carroll to Virgil van Dijk and Mykhailo Mudryk: Here are the five biggest transfer windows in Premier League history

The 2011 January transfer window, in which Chelsea signed Fernando Torres, set a long-lasting spending benchmark
Premier League clubs took their January transfer window spending to unprecedented levels last month with a combined outlay of more than £550m. Here are the top five busiest January transfer windows in Premier League history, ranked by fees paid.

2023: £550m+

Chelsea led the way in the Premier League’s biggest winter window to date, signing more than half a dozen players including Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile and Noni Madueke as new owner Todd Boehly continued his squad overhaul. 

2018: £430m

Virgil van Dijk’s move to Liverpool, Arsenal’s signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Aymeric Laporte joining Manchester City were among the top deals when England’s top clubs set their previous January transfer window spending record five years ago.

2022: £295m 

English teams put any remaining pandemic frugality firmly behind them last year, with the biggest trend being Newcastle United putting their Saudi-backed funds to use by spending more than £90m on four new signings, including Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier.

2020: £230m

Manchester United’s £68m acquisition of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon helped propel Premier League clubs to what was at the time their second biggest January total.

2011: £225m

This was the January transfer window that drew to a breathless climax with Chelsea buying Fernando Torres and Liverpool signing both Luis Suarez and Andy Carroll – whose careers diverged dramatically thereafter – and proved an outlier for seven years.

