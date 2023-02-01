From Andy Carroll to Virgil van Dijk and Mykhailo Mudryk: Here are the five biggest transfer windows in Premier League history

The 2011 January transfer window, in which Chelsea signed Fernando Torres, set a long-lasting spending benchmark

Premier League clubs took their January transfer window spending to unprecedented levels last month with a combined outlay of more than £550m. Here are the top five busiest January transfer windows in Premier League history, ranked by fees paid.

2023: £550m+

Chelsea led the way in the Premier League’s biggest winter window to date, signing more than half a dozen players including Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile and Noni Madueke as new owner Todd Boehly continued his squad overhaul.

2018: £430m

Virgil van Dijk’s move to Liverpool, Arsenal’s signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Aymeric Laporte joining Manchester City were among the top deals when England’s top clubs set their previous January transfer window spending record five years ago.

Liverpool Football Club can confirm they have reached an agreement with Southampton for the transfer of Virgil van Dijk.



Full story: https://t.co/tJy9vsGOen pic.twitter.com/L17A7UwqaU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 27, 2017

2022: £295m

English teams put any remaining pandemic frugality firmly behind them last year, with the biggest trend being Newcastle United putting their Saudi-backed funds to use by spending more than £90m on four new signings, including Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier.

✍️ Newcastle United are delighted to announce the signing of Kieran Trippier from Atlético Madrid on a two-and-a-half-year deal!



Welcome, @trippier2!



⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 7, 2022

2020: £230m

Manchester United’s £68m acquisition of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon helped propel Premier League clubs to what was at the time their second biggest January total.

Take good care of our boy, @ManUtd 👊 pic.twitter.com/HpiLvlf7a8 — Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) January 29, 2020

2011: £225m

This was the January transfer window that drew to a breathless climax with Chelsea buying Fernando Torres and Liverpool signing both Luis Suarez and Andy Carroll – whose careers diverged dramatically thereafter – and proved an outlier for seven years.