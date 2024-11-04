London venue named on list of world’s most luxurious padel clubs

Club Aguilas compiles the world’s best padel clubs, from London to the Maldives (above)

London’s Padel Social Club has been included in a new list billed as the fast-growing racket sport’s answer to the Michelin Guide, Club Aguilas.

The venue in Earls Court is one of three in England on the 16-strong list, along with Beaverbook Club in Surrey and The Club by Bamford in the Cotswolds.

Other luxury clubs are drawn from Indonesia, the Maldives, Croatia, Spain, Italy, France, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Club Aguilas was conceived to highlight the “select few destinations that define the highest standards of luxury, service and style” and is the brainchild of London-based padel consultant Ben Nichols.

“This is an exciting moment for a sport that is fast becoming synonymous with lifestyle and luxury travel,” said Nichols.

“We have noticed the passion that exists for this sport, and the unique symmetry that exists between padel and travel, and felt there was a need to bring together the world’s elite establishments under one guide.

“From the harbourside courts with the downtown vista, to the minimalist, pastel colour-adorned desert hideaway, and from the former urban wasteland industrial warehouse hipster conversion to the impossibly laidback hippy pottery-meets-padel hideaway, as members of Club Aguilas, the one-of-a-kind properties our team chooses will always be anti-chain, and anti-same-same. That is what it means to be part of Club Aguilas.”

Padel Social Club opened this year in south west London and features five courts as well as a wellness centre with a sauna and plunge pool.

The sport has become popular with celebrities and athletes, with famous fans including David Beckham, Shakira and Pep Guardiola.

Padel Social Club in London is one of three English venues recognised by Club Aguilas