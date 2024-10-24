Formula 1 driver follows Murray and Messi into padel business

Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly has entered padel with French financier Loic Fery

Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly has joined Andy Murray and Lionel Messi as an owner of a team in padel’s Hexagon Cup.

Alpine racer Gasly has joined forces with financier and fellow Frenchman Loic Fery, the president of football club Lorient, to establish 10Padel.

They will be the eighth and final team in next year’s Hexagon Cup, which will also feature teams owned by Eva Longoria, Rafael Nadal, Sergio Aguero and Robert Lewandowski.

“I’m thrilled and excited to take this first step into the padel world by creating our professional team, 10Padel,” said Gasly.

“I love this sport, which shares the same competitive spirit and passion that drives me on the Formula 1 circuits.

“Together with Loic, we see a unique opportunity to build a team that stands out both on and off the court. I hope many of you will support us in the next 2025 edition.”

Gasly and Fery, the founder of alternative fund Chenavari Investment Managers, decided to go into business after playing padel together at the Miami Grand Prix in May.

“Since then, we have both nurtured the desire to partner with ambition in the padel world and we finally agreed to become the owners of the eighth franchise of Hexagon Cup,” said Fery.

“That is how 10Padel was born. I am very excited to join Pierre in such an inspiring and promising competition, where we will combine our experience and competitive spirit to ensure 10Padel success and bring padel fans together.”

Murray has been a prominent figure in the rise of padel and formed his team AD/vantage with businessman Arran Yentob and former tennis player and coach Dani Vallverdu.

Messi co-owns the team Kru Padel by Taktika with former Argentina teammate Aguero, while fellow footballer Lewandowski is behind the RL9 team.

The Hexagon Cup features teams of professional padel players divided into male, female and next-gen categories. The second edition is scheduled to take place in Madrid in January.