F1 attendances: Miami behind Las Vegas and Austin in US

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 07: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 leads Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin AMR23 Mercedes and the rest of the field off the line at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

When the 20 Formula 1 drivers race off the start line in Miami on Sunday night it will be the first lap of three races in the US this season.

The 2024 F1 season has repeated the feat of 2023 and stuck with three races across the pond – in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas.

But they offer three very different experiences.

Miami is the corporate dream. The Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix is based out of the Hard Rock Stadium and is famed for its hospitality approach.

Last year saw the introduction of a fake marina on the inside of the track, fake water in tow, and a focus on sponsored viewing areas.

This focus, plus the space surrounding the track, saw just 270,000 people attend in 2023.

That’s less than the 315,000 in Vegas, despite ticketing trouble, and the near 500,000 in Austin where the F1 engine is roaring.

Las Vegas is the party race, as one would expect, with it’s glitz and glamour watched upon by the MSG Sphere.

Its late night Saturday showpiece is a point of difference on the Formula 1 circuit and is very true to the Sin City mindset.

Austin, on the other hand, is closer to what European fans would expect from a Formula 1 weekend. The circuit is expansive and there’s hardcore fans galore.

Third only to Silverstone and Melbourne, the attendance at the brilliantly named Circuit of the Americas really does prove that they always do it bigger in Texas.

Here’s the full run down of 2023 attendances ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, plus the conformed attendances for 2024 so far.

2023 F1 attendances

Race 2023 2024 Bahrain 99,500 100,000 Saudi Arabia 150,000 N/A Australia 444,631 452,055 Japan 222,000 229,000 China NOT HELD N/A Maimi 270,491 N/A Emilia Romagna CANCELLED N/A Monaco 200,000* N/A Canada 345,000 N/A Spain 284,066 N/A Austria 304,000 N/A Britain 480,000 N/A Hungary 303,000 N/A Belgium 380,000 N/A Netherlands 305,000 N/A Italy 304,134 N/A Singapore 264,108 N/A Azerbaijan 95,000* N/A USA (Austin) 432,000 N/A Mexico 400,639 N/A Brazil 267,000 N/A Las Vegas 315,000 N/A Qatar 120,000 N/A UAE 165,000* N/A *estimated attendances from multiple sources