Stormzy doubles down in £5.5m Padel Social Club fundraising round

Stormzy (right) first invested in Padel Social Club in 2024

Stormzy has invested further in Padel Social Club as part of a £5.5m fundraising round that will be used to open three new sites across London.

The grime artist first backed the business in 2024 and has now doubled down as it prepares to add a total of 17 new courts at the O2, in Kentish Town and Paddington.

The fresh investment includes leading consumer investors Clark Group and Active Partners, as well as family offices and celebrities including Stormzy.

“Padel has an incredible ability to bring people together. It’s social, accessible and genuinely fun to play,” said Padel Social Club co-founder and CEO Kristian Hunter.

“From the beginning our aim was to create places where people could come together around the sport – not just to play, but to spend time and feel part of a community.

“This investment allows us to bring that experience to more neighbourhoods across London and beyond.”

Padel Social Club expansion plans

The site in Paddington will have four courts and is sue to open in June. It will be followed by branches in Kentish Town, with eight courts, and the O2, with five, in November.

It comes as the country’s love for the racket sport shows no sign of cooling, with Britain now its fastest-growing market and London set to host a first Premier Padel tour event this year.

“Padel Social Club has quickly emerged as a standout brand in a category that is growing at remarkable speed,” said Steve Clark of the Clark Group, whose investments include watch brand Bremont.

“What impressed us most was not just the quality of the sites, but the strength of the community and brand the team has built in a short space of time.

“We’re excited to support Kristian and his team as they scale that model across the UK.”

Stormzy’s other business interests include co-owning non-league football Club Croydon Athletic with former Crystal Palace and Manchester United star Wilfried Zaha.