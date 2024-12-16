Stormzy ‘hooked’ on padel and opening new club at O2

Stormzy has become an investor in London-based Padel Social Club

Stormzy has become the latest celebrity to back the world’s fastest growing sport after agreeing a deal to be an ambassador for and investor in Padel Social Club.

The award-winning music artist’s involvement comes as the London-based chain opens a third site, at the O2 in Greenwich, with a fourth club in the pipeline.

Stormzy’s patronage of the racket sport follows stars such as David Beckham, Elle Macpherson, Charles Leclerc, Lionel Messi and Serena Williams embracing padel.

“Padel isn’t just another sport – it’s got something that draws everyone in, whether you’re new to the game or already hooked, as I am,” said Stormzy.

“What really stood out to me about Padel Social Club is that they’re doing more than just building courts – they’re creating a community and bringing people together through the sport. That’s why I’m excited to be an investor and part of this journey. Big things are coming!”

Padel Social Club’s flagship site is in Earls Court, while it also has an outpost at Babington House in Somerset, part of the Soho House group.

Demand for the sport has already seen the chain upgrade its plans for the O2 from three courts to five. A new club in Wandsworth is due to open next summer, with national expansion also part of the chain’s plans.

“Having Stormzy invest in Padel Social Club is a significant moment for us,” said CEO Kristian Hunter.

“While he’s renowned for his music, he’s also made his mark in both sport and business, and his passion for community perfectly aligns with what we stand for. Together, we’re taking padel to new heights in the UK.

Stormzy says he is hooked on padel, the fast-growing sport loved by celebrities

“With Stormzy’s backing and our expansion at The O2 and Wandsworth, we’re building a brand that’s about more than just the sport—it’s about creating a place where people can come together, play, and experience the full Padel Social Club lifestyle.”

This isn’t Stormzy’s first project in sport, having also partnered with Adidas on the Merky FC initiative to increase diversity in the industry and bought local team Croydon Athletic with former Crystal Palace player Wilfried Zaha.