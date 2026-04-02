PSG sign deal with Whoop as Qatar links grow

PSG have announced a partnership with wearable tech brand Whoop.

Paris Saint-Germain have announced a multi-year partnership with Whoop just days after the wearable tech firm was valued at $10bn following investment from a Qatari sovereign wealth fund.

PSG’s parent firm, Qatar Sports Investments, is closely aligned with fellow state vehicle the Qatar Investment Authority, which this week joined Whoop’s $575m Series G fund raise alongside the likes of LeBron James, Rory McIlroy and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The deal valued the health tracker company at over $10bn, with early investors seeing a return on investment of over 80 times.

Now Whoop has entered into a deal with Paris Saint-Germain to become a premium partner of the Parisian team’s men’s and women’s sides until 2029, strengthening links between the two organisations and the Qatari state.

Richard Heaselgrave, chief revenue officer at the Ligue 1 club, said: “Innovation is at the heart of Paris Saint-Germain’s project. With Whoop, we are taking a new step forward by enabling athletes to better understand and enhance their physical condition through leading technology.

“This partnership reflects our ambition to make performance more accessible, while helping everyone take better care of their well-being and recovery.”

Whoop in PSG deal

Added the tech firm’s Brian Curtin: “Paris Saint-Germain is one of the most influential brands in the world – not just in sport, but across global culture.

“Partnering with PSG puts Whoop at the centre of that influence, reaching new audiences while aligning with a club that sets the standard for excellence.

“Together, we are redefining performance – giving athletes and fans the tools to understand their bodies, train smarter, recover better, and perform at their absolute peak.”

Qatar Sports Investments has interests outside of Paris too, in Portuguese side SC Braga and Belgian side KAS Eupen. It also owns the World Padel Tour and has been tipped to invest in the proposed NBA Europe league.

Qatar Investment Authority’s portfolio includes the likes of the Washington Wizards, Audi’s Formula 1 team, and many of the Qatari sponsorships across sport.