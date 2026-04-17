London Sports Festival celebrates Commonwealth Games with 3×3 basketball pop-up

Paternoster Square will host a 3x3 basketball court this summer

City workers will be able to play 3×3 basketball at a pop-up court in Paternoster Square this summer as part of a Commonwealth Games flavour imbuing the 2026 London Sports Festival.

The 3×3 basketball – an addition to the Commonwealth Games programme at Birmingham in 2022 and also set to feature in Glasgow this year – will take place for one day on 26 May and then return for a longer stay from 22 July to 9 August.

During those dates, which coincide with the duration of Glasgow 2026, Paternoster Square will also host a celebration of the Commonwealth Games as part of the London Sports Festival.

Basketball is just one of many sports participation opportunities being offered at iconic locations in the Square Mile and beyond, which include cage football at The Crescent near Tower Hill, pickleball at Guildhall and padel at Hay’s Galleria.

The London Sports Festival is organised by the Central London Alliance and aims to foster healthy living, strengthen communities and underline the capital’s reputation as a global leader in sport, culture and innovation.

“London Sports Festival harnesses the unique power of sport to bring people together, transforming everyday spaces across central London into vibrant hubs of sporting activity, connection and discovery,” said CLA director Nadia Perrier.

“It’s about inclusion, accessibility, and creating moments of joy whilst encouraging healthier lifestyles – inviting everyone, from local residents and businesses to workers and visitors, to truly ‘play their part’.”

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About the London Sports Festival

Organisers have also placed gold table tennis tables at London landmarks including St Paul’s Cathedral. Anyone who locates all 10 gold tables can enter a competition to win tickets to the World Team Table Tennis Championship Finals at Wembley Arena next month.

Previous editions of the London Sports Festival have attracted more than 30,000 participants and set a world record for the longest padel match, of 32 and a half hours, in 2023.

Hay’s Galleria is getting a pop-up padel court as part of the London Sports Festival

As well as opportunities to play in unique locations, this year’s edition will offer coaching clinics with professional athletes.

“This year is particularly special as we celebrate the spirit and legacy of the Commonwealth Games, highlighting the diversity, unity and shared passion for sport across nations,” Perrier added.

“Through a wide range of activations and community-led events, including the installation of a pop-up 3×3 basketball court in Paternoster Square, the Festival shines a spotlight on sports that bring people together across cultures, creating opportunities for everyone to engage.

“From interactive installations to accessible ‘have-a-go’ sessions, the Festival captures the inclusive and celebratory energy that defines the Commonwealth sporting movement, encouraging unity and harmony.”

For more information and to book a session visit: https://www.londonsportsfestival.com/