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Golden Table Tennis Takes Over London to Celebrate the Sport’s Centenary Homecoming

Central London is set to shine this spring as ten striking gold table tennis tables appear across the capital as part of London Sports Festival, celebrating the centenary year of the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals as its return to the capital 100 years later.

Players at the London Sports Festival 2025. Image courtesy of Central London Alliance CIC

Delivered in partnership between Central London Alliance and Table Tennis England, the activation will run from 8 April through to June, inviting Londoners, workers and visitors to pick up a bat, explore the city and join the celebrations.

Each table will feature a unique motif, inspired by the 100-year journey of the sport and the Championships to become one of the most played and watched sports in the world. Members of the public are encouraged to download the official map, available from 8 April, track down the tables, and uncover the full set of pictograms for a chance to win tickets to the upcoming ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals at OVO Arena Wembley on the 10th May, along with a range of other prizes.

The table locations will span the capital from Victoria and Westminster to Tower Hill. In an exciting sneak preview, and building on from last year’s popular padel court, one of the golden tables will be installed outside the prestigious St Paul’s Cathedral, with several others featuring in the City of London. The installation will take the form of a padel-style table tennis court, giving participants an unforgettable opportunity to play this unique sport beneath one of London’s most iconic landmarks.

Adding to the excitement, special guests from Table Tennis England will be visiting selected tables on 8 April and again on 23 April — World Table Tennis Day — offering top tips, fun challenges and free giveaways to help inspire players of all ages and abilities.

Tony Matharu, Chairman of Central London Alliance commented:

“We are delighted to partner with Table Tennis England to bring this vibrant installation to the heart of the capital as part of London Sports Festival. The golden tables are about more than just sport – they’re about celebrating London’s global sporting heritage, encouraging active travel across the city and creating memorable moments in some of our most iconic spaces.”

Read more What’s on in London in March

The initiative forms part of the build-up to the highly anticipated World Table Tennis Championships, which will see the world’s best athletes compete in London during this landmark centenary year for the sport. The Championships promise world-class action, an electric atmosphere and a celebration of table tennis’ global legacy. Spectators are encouraged to secure their seats early to be part of this historic sporting moment.

Table Tennis England Chief Executive Sally Lockyer said: “Bringing the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals back to London in its centenary year is a landmark moment for our sport. The centenary tables will help introduce new audiences to table tennis, inspire future players and build excitement ahead of welcoming the world’s best athletes to London.”

City of London Corporation Policy Chairman, Chris Hayward, said:

“Bringing these golden tables to the Square Mile is a fun, accessible way for people to get active and enjoy some of the City’s most iconic spaces – exactly the kind of initiative we want to see as we continue to develop the Square Mile as a global destination for sport.”

Further details on table locations, how to enter the competition and event updates will be available via Central London Alliance, London Sports Festival and Table Tennis England channels.