City favourite Pitch Golf opens Canary Wharf flagship

City golf favourite Pitch has expended its footprint in the capital with a flagship Pitch Wharf venue near the Isle of Dogs.

The waterside Canary Wharf venue was launched last month with a vibrant party across its two-floor space, which is within touching distance of the London underground and the famed financial hub.

Pitch Wharf venue is laid out across two levels with floor-to-ceiling windows offering spectacular views of the Canary Wharf skyline.

Open to all, a sophisticated interior evokes an elegant, modern members’ club and lifestyle hub and an eclectic space to combine golf and shuffleboard with a top Asian menu to enjoy.

Pitch Golf opening

The 11 simulators sit on the top floor, while the ground floor footprint includes a TrendyGolf store in a first for the capital.

Elliot Godfrey, co-founder and CEO of Pitch, said: “With a vibrant atmosphere and so many busy professionals living and working in the area, Canary Wharf is the perfect place to open what we consider to be the new flagship venue.

“We are pushing the boundaries with this new venue, as we strive to disrupt and deliver new dynamic spaces in cities across the UK and around the world.”

Chris Ingham, co-founder and CEO of Pitch Golf, added: “The Canary Wharf project has been a labour of love for us and to receive such positive feedback from the launch evening was special.

“To be bestowed with a location like this one is testament to the success of our other venues and our outstanding team; we’re very excited for what the future holds both in London and globally.”

Pitch has branches in the City and Soho, while it expanded to Dublin in 2024.

This year Birmingham and Manchester will get the Trackman simulator experience while the likes of Melbourne is on the list of further overseas projects.