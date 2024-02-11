Pitch Golf and Trackman announce key growth partnership

Pitch Golf and Trackman have announced a partnership which is hoped will aid in promoting diversity in golf.

Pitch Golf has venues in Soho and the City and combines food, drink and indoor golf suitable for all confidence levels.

The deal will combine the Pitch Golf venues with Trackman technology – known for its data accuracy and software – to improve the golfing experience for City goers.

Trackman will enter current and future Pitch Golf venues and look to develop new graphics and other elements to enhance the game for newcomers and experts alike.

Diverse and inclusive golf partnership

“We believe that golf has the potential to be more diverse and inclusive,” said Elliot Godfrey, co-founder and chief executive of Pitch. “Our partnership with Trackman aligns perfectly with this vision. By combining our strengths, we can introduce more people to the joys of golf and make the sport accessible to a broader audience.”

Danish headquartered Trackman’s chief Klaus Eldrup-Jorgensen said: “We are very impressed by the concept Pitch has developed, and how they make the sport more inclusive and diverse to the benefit of golfers and everyone in the industry.

“We are excited to see members and guests of Pitch use our technology, and to see the Pitch team use our software infrastructure to develop their business much further.”

Overseas on the cards

Pitch will expand into Ireland in the second quarter of this year, heading to Dublin’s Grafton Place, and will look to develop “partnership and joint venture opportunities” for entrepreneurs and individuals to become part of the company’s growth.

Pitch Co-founder Chris Ingham said: “The Dublin site is testament to the strength of our concept and the belief in our brand by the landlord to bring Pitch to such a prestigious development.”

Pitch’s City venue is on Bishopsgate while their Soho home sits on Meard Street.