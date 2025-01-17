Investec Champions Cup: Saints and Munster to serve up classic

Though there has been some debate surrounding the format of the Investec Champions Cup, few can deny that it has led to a final weekend of fixtures with (nearly) everything on the line.

Bar the Bulls, who cannot reach the round of 16, there are 23 teams fighting for a spot in the knockouts or a higher seeding for the next round.

Because the top eight sides – ranked first by match points of pool winners, then second-placed sides, then third and so on – will be at home in the next round, with the top four seeded sides (should they win their round of 16) also playing at home in the quarters and the top two given home advantage in the semi-finals.

It means every game really does matter, and it is that jeopardy that you want. One of this weekend’s 12 matches that epitomises that the most is Munster’s trip to Northampton Saints on Saturday.

Champions Cup squeaky bum time

The reigning English champions top Pool 3 on 11 points but are closely followed by Munster on 10 points, Saracens on the same and Castres further back on nine.

With Saracens facing Castres, it means the winners of each of the two games will qualify with a home knockout tie.

Taking the game at Franklin’s Gardens, where Saints are already through, Munster need to win to confirm their spot in the round of 16, and in doing so will earn a home round of 16 match.

A loss could result in an away round of 16 tie – or even elimination from the competition, given that Stade Francais remain in the hunt for the minor places.

There’s something for both sides in this; even Northampton’s points haul and points difference could tip them into either a home or away quarter-final, should they win their knockout.

Though they’re through, I fancy Northampton for this one. They had a rough start to their season in terms of consistency and last week in Paris, they’d admit, was unacceptable.

They’ll want to get back to winning ways and ensure their potential route to the final – in avoiding the likes of Leinster and Toulouse – is as easy as possible. Just one win can be the difference between being ranked eighth and 16th in the Champions Cup knockouts.

Italian job

Likewise over in Treviso there is a match that has gone under the radar that could prove significant for two-time champions La Rochelle.

With Bath likely to cause trouble for Leinster – though the Irish outfit will be favourites to beat the Premiership leaders – La Rochelle’s trip to Benetton could be crucial for Ronan O’Gara’s side.

A win guarantees them a home Champions Cup knockout tie, and they could jump Leinster into top spot. But Benetton beat Bath in the previous home game and will want to launch themselves into a surprise appearance in the knockouts.

La Rochelle have blown hot and cold this season, both domestically and in Europe, and came unstuck against Leinster in round three after wins against Bath and Bristol.

So, albeit that it’s a smaller prize, a win against Benetton in Italy would be a solid scalp for the Atlantic Coast team.

You’ve got to hand EPCR some genuine respect for devising a format that is working in making sure matches matter in the final round – even the Uefa Champions League has shifted to a similar format. The upshot is that every Champions Cup game this weekend is make or break.

Former England Sevens captain Ollie Phillips is the founder of Optimist Performance. Follow Ollie @OlliePhillips11