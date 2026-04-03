School of Hard Knocks and Investec celebrate spring rugby tournament

School of Hard Knocks and backers Investec have celebrated its spring tournament

Around 350 boys and girls used rugby to test their teamwork, resilience and determination as the School of Hard Knocks celebrated its latest Eton Manor RFC spring tournament.

The two-day event, backed by international bank and wealth manager Investec, saw students joined by Red Roses legend Shaunagh Brown and the president of English rugby’s governing body as teams played.

School of Hard Knocks (SOHK) aims to use competitive sport to help young people build on important life skills.

Deborah Griffin OBE, president of the Rugby Football Union, said: “You don’t change a young person’s life in a single moment – you do it through consistent support and opportunities like this.

“What SOHK and Investec are doing together is giving young people the chance to see what they’re capable of, and that is hugely powerful.”

School of Hard Knocks success

Investec, the title sponsor of the European Champions Cup, took their iconic zebra to the Eton Manor RFU site and continues to back School of Hard Knocks in their work to help young people seek to achieve their potential and grow as individuals.

Head of fundraising at School of Hard Knocks, Francesca Keynton, said: “Opportunities like this would not be possible without Investec’s ongoing support.

“They aren’t just sponsoring a tournament; they are helping fund the consistent, expert intervention required to support young people living through hardship and deprivation.”

According to School of Hard Knocks data, young people on the programme have seen increased self-awareness since working with the charity.

Over 90 per cent of those who take part have said they have been able to build more positive relationships with others, while nearly 90 per cent say they have improved their self-awareness.

Over 80 per cent insist they have been able to manage their emotions better.

For more information on School of Hard Knocks and their upcoming events, click here