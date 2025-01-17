Haaland Manchester City deal could be worth £247m, reports

Manchester City golden boy Erling Haaland’s nine-and-a-half-year deal could be worth over £245m for the Norway international.

The striker, who reached 100 goals for Pep Guardiola’s side in September last year in 105 games, could stay at the Etihad Stadium until 2034 should he play out his entire near-decade contract.

It is suggested that his current deal, worth at least £375,000 per week, could rise to around £500,000 – meaning he could fetch £26m per year and his nine-and-a-half-year deal could return the Norwegian £247m.

It is, therefore, a major statement of commitment for both Haaland and Manchester City, who have struggled to replicate form of recent seasons thus far in the Premier League.

City, who have won the last four titles, are sixth in the Premier League having lost six of their 21 matches – they only lost eight league games in their last two season.

Manchester City delighted

City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain added: “Everyone at the Club is absolutely delighted that Erling has signed his new contract. The fact he is signed for so long demonstrates our commitment to him as a player, and his love of this club.

“He has made an incredible impact already in his time here and his amazing numbers and records speak for themselves.

“But in addition to his outstanding natural talent and ability, Erling’s dedication, professionalism, humility and desire to keep getting better sum up what we all strive to achieve at Manchester City.

“He is one of the finest strikers in world football, but Erling is still very young and will only continue to improve working under Pep and his coaching team. If he works hard, which I know he will, he will create an incredible legacy at this football club.

“Now he can focus on his game and continuing to play a huge part in helping us try to achieve even more success.”