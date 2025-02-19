Arsenal cash in on Champions League return with record revenue

Arsenal’s return to the Champions League and lucrative new sponsorship deals boosted the club’s revenue by 32 per cent to a record £616.6m last year.

The £150m increase came from improved matchday, broadcast and commercial revenues and puts Arsenal behind only Manchester City and Manchester United for income in the Premier League.

But £256m of new signings including Declan Rice and Kai Havertz plus a 40 per cent jump in wage bill to £327.8m saw the club make a loss of £17.7m.

That was an improvement on 2022-23’s £51.1m loss, while the north Londoners’ cash position increased by £24m to £66.8m.

Arsenal “continues to be compliant with all applicable financial sustainability regulations put in place by Uefa and the Premier League”, the club said.

The results underline the financial benefits of improved performances on the pitch, with Arsenal’s men challenging for the Premier League and playing in the Champions League for the first time since 2017.

How Arsenal’s record revenue adds up

Their return to Europe’s top table and the staging of sold-out women’s fixtures at their main stadium boosted matchday revenue to £131.7m, eclipsing neighbours and rivals Tottenham Hotspur, and lifted broadcast income to £262.3m.

A renewed stadium naming rights and shirt sponsorship deal with Emirates and training ground rebranding with another Dubai company, Sobha Realty, saw commercial revenue jump by almost £50m to £218.3m.

Arsenal say they also enjoyed strong retail sales, following the release of numerous leisure collections with kit maker Adidas.

The arrivals of Rice from West Ham United for a club record £105m and Havertz from Chelsea for £65m, as well as Jurrien Timber from Ajax for £39m, made a major dent in the club’s income.

They also contributed to the leap in wage costs, as did the hiring of 87 additional commercial and administrative staff.

Arsenal’s revenue is the third highest in the Premier League for the 2023-24 season, after Manchester City’s £715m and Manchester United’s £662m.