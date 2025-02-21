Coca-Cola and Fifa resolve legal spat to continue Club World Cup deal

Coca-Cola and football governing body Fifa appear to have resolved their legal spat after the soft drinks giant was confirmed as a sponsor for the Club World Cup.

Coca-Cola and football governing body Fifa appear to have resolved their legal spat after the soft drinks giant was confirmed as a sponsor for the Club World Cup.

Alongside German sports apparel firm Adidas, Coca-Cola opened separate legal cases against Fifa surrounding the sponsorship rights of the Club World Cup.

The pair were reportedly unhappy with being asked to negotiate new deals for the tournament after it was expanded to 32 teams.

But a compromise has reportedly been reached for Coca-Cola to continue their sponsorship with Fifa, which began in 1950 and is currently in a seven-year, $400m deal that runs through until 2030.

The soft drinks conglomerate joins Anheuser-Busch InBev, Chinese electronics brand Hisense, and Bank of America in sponsoring the Club World Cup, which will be on Dazn.

Club World Cup deal

Romy Gai, Fifa chief business officer, said: “The Coca-Cola Company has been involved in stadium advertising at every Fifa World Cup since 1950 and has provided many memorable experiences in global football over the decades.

“We are delighted to have such an important and long-standing partner on board as we usher in a new era in global club football with the Fifa Club World Cup.”

Brad Ross, vice president of global sports and entertainment marketing and partnerships at The Coca-Cola Company, added: “Sports partnerships like the one we have with Fifa are an important growth driver for our company, brands, and global system, and the Fifa Club World Cup will be a significant moment.”

The tournament will kick off in Miami on June 14 and will feature Chelsea and Manchester City from the Premier League.

The inaugural edition of the expanded competition has caused some concern in relation to player welfare, with some Premier League players – including Manchester City’s Rodri – complaining about player workload for those taking part.