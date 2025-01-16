Investec Champions Cup needs South Africa success

It looks as though European Rugby has nailed its colours to the mast in supporting the inclusion of South African franchises in the Investec Champions Cup.

For the competition it offers a new rugby-mad market to venture into, for clubs it aligns European Professional Club Rugby with the United Rugby Championship, and for title sponsors Investec it allows them to go deeper into their relationship with their South African audience than ever before.

The inclusion of South African sides is often up for debate, but with them involved it is paramount that they are able to compete and reach the final stages of the competition.

And now in their third year involved in the Champions Cup, the battle is on to make it through.

Sharks on the prowl

The Hollywoodbets Sharks feature in Pool 1, and are looking likely to secure a spot in the knockouts.

The three teams above them – Bordeaux, Toulouse and Leicester Tigers – are qualified and out of reach. Ulster and Exeter Chiefs – who play each other this weekend – are below them and five points behind the Durban side.

They will travel to Champions Cup table-toppers Bordeaux knowing what they need to qualify – they could be home and dry by kick-off – but the worst case scenario will see them needing just one point (four tries or lose within seven points), so it is looking good for Siya Kolisi’s side.

It is a similar situation for the Cape Town-based Stormers. RC Toulon and Glasgow Warriors are well ahead in Pool 4 and have taken the two home spots in the round of 16.

But below those two are Harlequins, Stormers and Sale on five points, and Racing 92 on four points.

Unfortunately for the Stormers they face Racing 92 in Paris at the same time as Harlequins take on Glasgow on Saturday, and a day prior to Toulon’s trip to Sale.

Champions Cup battles

It means they could be out of it by full time, with a Racing win set to see them jump the Stormers. Or they could be in third or fourth relying on a Toulon win in Sale on the Sunday.

Sadly for the Bulls they’re the only side in the whole competition not in the mix for a knockout place this weekend.

With that in mind there will be pressure on the Sharks, who won the Challenge Cup last year, to qualify and keep the South African interest alive.

While they’re involved all Champions Cup stakeholders need South African sides to shine, and rugby fans should therefore hope at least one of the three makes it through to the knockouts.

They’ve been home to some of the biggest attendances of the pool stages and have added a different style of play to the game; they’re crucial to the competition. So for this weekend, maybe it is time to be just a little bit Bok.