American fund interested in minority stake in Chelsea

The founder of Angel City FC Kara Nortman is reportedly interested in buying a stake in Women’s Super League club Chelsea FC Women.

Monarch Collective, a £123m fund launched by Nortman, is interested in a minority stake in the WSL champions Chelsea, according to Sky News’ Mark Kleinman.

National Women’s Soccer League club Angel City FC has a roster of investors including Billie Jean King, Lindsey Vonn, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Chastain and Serena Williams.

Monarch Collective raised $150m to invest in women’s sport two years ago and joined firms such as Mercury/13 and Bay Collective in wanting to acquire top women’s clubs.

Elsewhere Michele Kang purchased London City Lionesses at the end of 2023.

Nortman’s fund has since invested in NWSL franchise San Diego Wave with talks with Chelsea said to be further than initial discussions.

There has been a growing number of discussions among women’s sports investors surrounding potential minority stakes in Premier League team’s women’s arms, with Chelsea seen as one of the hottest tickets in town.

Under Sonia Bompastor, having had a huge run of success under USA women’s manager Emma Hayes, Chelsea are six points clear at the summit of the Women’s Super League table and are in the last eight of the Women’s Champions League.