Man City owner City Football Group close in on £1bn combined losses

Manchester City owners the City Football Group’s combined total losses are nearing £1bn after they registered a £122.2million pre-tax loss in the 2023-24 season.

City Football Group, which counts the Premier League champions as its star asset, was founded in 2013 and is majority owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan with Silver Lake holding 18 per cent.

The figures for the 2023/24 season mark the third consecutive year with losses of over £100m, despite Manchester City recording an impressive pre-tax profit of £103.4m, according to The Athletic.

The combined City Football Group losses since they were founded in 2013 are £972.8m.

The group has 13 clubs across the world, which includes the likes of Girona and Palermo – plus City – in Europe as well as New York City in the United States and Mumbai City and Melbourne City in India and Australia.

City Football Group did post revenues of £933.1m, with over £700m of that credited to Manchester City, who won a fourth consecutive Premier League title last season.

For contrast, Girona generated less than £60m while Major League Soccer side New York City FC contributed less than £50m in revenue.

The group could see a further hit to their revenue streams should Manchester City fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.

They’re fifth, level on points with sixth-place Newcastle United and could be caught by Brighton and Hove Albion, Aston Villa and Bournemouth before the end of the next round of fixtures.

They could also be punished in relation to 115 charges brought against them by the Premier League relating to finances and obstruction of Premier League processes. A conclusion is expected soon.

Pep Guardiola’s men were knocked out of the Champions League at the play-off stage and this weekend take on Brighton in the Premier League.

