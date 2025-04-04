Lord’s MCC asks fans for new names for Hundred team London Spirit

London Spirit have asked fans for new name suggestions for the Hundred franchise ahead of the 2025 cricket competition.

The Marylebone Cricket Club is in the process of surveying fans ahead of this year’s competition.

They have asked a select fan group to decide whether the London Spirit electric blue or MCC egg and bacon colours are more recognisable.

Further to this, they’ve asked whether fans are more likely to support the team if it does or does not have the words “London” and “Lord’s” in its name, while also asking fans for team suggestions.

“If you have any,” the survey sent to fans said, “please provide any other suggestions for the team based at Lord’s”.

The MCC are set to sell a minority stake in London Spirit to a consortium of tech investors, including executives at Microsoft, Google and Adobe.

The near 50 per cent stake purchase is set to value the Lord’s based franchise at £295m, over double Oval Invincibles, which is valued at nearer £125m.

There have been discussions in the past surrounding a potential kit colour switch from the Spirit blue to egg and bacon yellow and red – the traditional colours of the MCC.

Other questions asked within the survey included: “Are you aware of the London Spirit colours?” and “Are you aware of MCC’s club colours?”

The survey then asked, “which of the following colours are more appealing to you?” before asking whether fans have any new kit colour suggestions for the team.

London Spirit currently hold the women’s title, having beaten Welsh Fire in 2024 to win their inaugural title.

The men’s team are yet to win the tournament or feature in the final, despite all men’s and women’s finals taking place at Lord’s – the Home of Cricket.

The Hundred returns this summer across the United Kingdom.