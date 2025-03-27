Pittsburgh Steelers’ fintech stadium sponsor Acrisure enters English cricket

Fintech and insurance firm Acrisure has entered English cricket, striking up a partnership with Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club.

The Michigan-based firm, parent of Nottingham-based Russell Scanlan, will see the Trent Bridge Fox Road stand at the England international level stadium renamed the Acrisure Stand for the next three seasons.

It will add to their sporting portfolio, which includes the naming rights to Pittsburgh Steelers’ NFL stadium in Pennsylvania.

Acrisure also has the naming rights to Thousand Palms’ indoor arena in California, home to the American Hockey League’s Coachella Valley Firebirds.

”We are delighted to welcome Acrisure into our Trent Bridge family,” Nottinghamshire’s chief executive Lisa Pursehouse said. “Having enjoyed a longstanding, mutually beneficial relationship with Russell Scanlan, we’re pleased to be able to strengthen our partnership through their parent company.

“By featuring both as stand sponsor, on the sleeves of The Blaze’s playing shirts, and with aspirations to work alongside the Club to engage with the Nottinghamshire community, Acrisure has shown a real commitment to our sport and our venue and we look forward to working together over the coming years.”

Extended Acrisure deal

The deal will see the firm featured on the sleeves of Nottinghamshire’s women’s team The Blaze’s shirts as well as seeing one of Trent Bridge’s stands named after the firm.

Acrisure will see their branding at Trent Bridge across the County Season but Nottinghamshire’s ground will also open the men’s Test summer as England welcomes Zimbabwe in May.

Trent Bridge will also host a T20 International between England men and South Africa in September and a women’s T20 against India.

Mark McIlquham, Acrisure UK chief, said: “We feel that there’s a strong cultural alignment between NCCC and Acrisure – an international venue, a strong commitment to community outreach and a proactive approach to the development of women’s cricket in the UK.

“Additionally, Russell Scanlan, Nottingham’s longest-established insurance broker – founded in 1881 – is one of Acrisure’s most valued partners, and oldest globally.

“They have had a close supporting relationship with NCCC and Trent Bridge for over 25 years. It seemed wholly appropriate that Acrisure look to expand on that partnership between two heritage brands, build on that shared history, whilst supporting impressive plans for the future of the club and the venue.

“We’re excited for the new season and to be able to promote the sport, the venue and the city.”