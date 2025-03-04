WNBA: Serena Williams joins ownership group of basketball franchise

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 20: Serena Williams, Managing Partner, Serena Ventures makes remarks during the second day of the FII PRIORITY Summit held at the Faena Hotel on February 20, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Tennis superstar Serena Williams has joined the ownership group for a Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) expansion franchise.

Toronto Tempo have welcomed the 43-year-old into their group alongside Larry Tanenbaum, who is the chairman of controllers Kilmer Sports Ventures and owns the likes of AS Saint-Étienne of Ligue 1.

The WNBA has 13 teams but that will expand to 15 in 2026 with Toronto Tempo and Portland Thorns, owned by the Bhathal family.

“I am thrilled to announce my ownership role in the first Canadian WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo,” said 23-time Grand Slam winner Williams.

“This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes — I have always said that women’s sports are an incredible investment opportunity.

“I am excited to partner with Larry and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy.”

Williams investing left, right and centre

Williams already invests in Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods’ TGL golf and National Women’s Soccer League team Angel City FC.

This year’s season gets underway in May with much of the sport seeing Caitlin Clark as the face of the game.

Clark was selected first by Indiana Fever in the 2024 draft, won rookie of the year and is seen as one of the great women’s players at the moment.

Toronto Tempo will host the likes of Clark at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, with a number of games to be played in other major Canadian cities such as Montreal and Vancouver.

It will not be the first time a Canadian franchise has joined a US league but the two nations are expressing political tensions through sport at the moment, often booing each other’s anthems after US President Donald Trump said he wanted to make the country the 51st state of America.

“Serena Williams is an icon, a role model and a force for change in the world,” Tanenbaum said.

“She’s earned every bit of her incredible success with hard work, tenacity and determination in the face of countless challenges.

“She exemplifies the very best of what the Tempo stands for – we couldn’t be more honoured to have Serena in our court.”