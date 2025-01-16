Caledonia Gladiators review hiring after signing murder suspect Malik Dunbar

Murder suspect basketball player Malik Dunbar only joined Caledonia Gladiators last month

British basketball team Caledonia Gladiators say they are reviewing their recruitment process after discovering that recent signing Malik Dunbar is a murder suspect.

The Scottish club say they sacked Dunbar and fellow American Jared Wilson-Frame on Tuesday, just weeks after signing them, for “a serious breach of club discipline”.

Caledonia Gladiators added that it was unrelated to Dunbar being a suspect in a fatal shooting that took place in the US in October, a fact they say they only discovered after the breach.

“As of 14 January 2025, Caledonia Gladiators can confirm that the club has terminated the contracts of both Malik Dunbar and Jared Wilson-Frame, who joined the club last month, with immediate effect based on a serious breach of club discipline,” the club said.

“Following this breach, we have since been made aware of serious allegations circulating on a separate matter in relation to Malik Dunbar in the US and prior to his arrival with the club but we cannot comment on any potential police investigation.

“We work with reputable sports agencies who supply players to clubs across the world and no allegations were disclosed as part of our due diligence process. As such, an internal review has now been launched with the relevant stakeholders.”

Malik Dunbar named as murder suspect

Caledonia Gladiators play in Super League Basketball, the new top division of the British game following the demise of the BBL last year.

Wilson-Frame, 28, is unconnected to the investigation into the death of Arthur Braxton outside in Augusta, Georgia, three months ago.

Former college basketball star Dunbar, 28, from North Augusta in South Carolina, was named a suspect by local media earlier this month.

US reports said he was also arrested in August and charged with possessing a weapon and possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Interperformances, the agency that represented Dunbar, said they only learned of his links to the shooting through media reports, the BBC reported.