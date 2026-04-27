Inaugural Arab Women Week concludes in London

The first Arab Women Week concluded in London on 18th April

London hosted the inaugural Arab Women Week from April 14 to 18, 2026, to celebrate global female leadership and investment.

The first Arab Women Week concluded in London on 18th April, following a series of events focused on business and innovation.

Over 700 delegates, including royals and ambassadors from 12 embassies, gathered for the occasion organised by the Arab Entrepreneurs Board.

The initiative brought together senior diplomats and members of the House of Lords alongside innovators and investors from across the UK and the MENA region.

Arab Women Week

Events were held at Mansion House and the House of Lords to provide a space for dialogue among global leaders.

Dame Susan Langley opened the forum as the first woman to hold the title of Lady Mayor in over 800 years.

Founder and CEO Mr Wael Alzein informed attendees that the Middle East remained a primary area for investment and commercial opportunity.

In his opening remarks, he emphasised to UK stakeholders that the Middle East region remains the land of opportunity for business and investment.

While co-founder and Women’s Champion Dr Asma Ounnas highlighted the strength and resilience of women in the face of recent global shifts.

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They said: “Arab Women are resourceful in times of disruption, they re-build in the midst of destruction, and their resilience will go down in history as one of human triumph”.

During the week, a significant milestone was achieved with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Arab Entrepreneurs Board and the Saudi-British Joint Business Council at the House of Lords, strengthening bilateral cooperation and opening new avenues for collaboration.

The Royal Society also hosted a dedicated session on innovation, which featured prominent Arab inventors and pioneers.

Global brands, including Aston Martin and Fortnum & Mason, provided backing for the week-long program.

The Arab Entrepreneurs Board

The Arab Entrepreneurs Board in the UK serves as a platform for connecting innovators and investors and encouraging collaboration between the United Kingdom and the Arab world.

It organises high-level summits and networking events to provide visibility for business leaders and facilitate cross-border deal-making.

Reflecting on the week’s success, organisers emphasised its role as a powerful platform for dialogue, collaboration, and recognition, bridging cultures and strengthening new partnerships, while celebrating the achievements and potential of Arab women worldwide.

Looking ahead, the Arab Entrepreneurs Board will continue to expand its global platform with upcoming flagship events, including a prestigious Summer Polo reception on 27 June at Ham Polo Club in Richmond, London, marking the club’s centenary and bringing together Saudi players alongside distinguished VIPs from across the GCC and the UK.