Aston Villa facing Premier League scrutiny over £55m Warehouse sale

The Premier League must still sign off on the value of Aston Villa's Warehouse sale

Aston Villa’s latest accounting manoeuvre – selling “The Warehouse” to the club’s owners for £55m – is yet to be signed off by the Premier League.

Some top-flight clubs have avoided breaching spending rules in recent years by selling their stadiums and women’s teams to companies within the same ownership group.

In a new twist, Villa have sold the club’s match-day fan zone and entertainment venue to NSWE Holding Limited, a sister company, booking a £36m profit from the sale.

The venue, the Premier League’s largest beer hall on matchdays and a 3,500-capacity space for concerts and shows, was converted from an old training facility and soft-launched in December. Current external events scheduled include Talksport inviting fans to watch England’s World Cup group-stage games.

The £55m valuation has been determined by management with input from external sources and benchmarked against market data.

It is, however, awaiting ratification from the Premier League, which assesses any transactions between clubs and associated parties, including sister companies and clubs within multi-club ownership groups. Such deals can be marked down in value by league chiefs if deemed to be above market rate, potentially affecting a club’s compliance with spending rules.

When Chris Heck, Aston Villa’s then president of business operations, said the “world-class entertainment venue adds another pivotal piece to climbing the financial fair play mountain” in December 2024, this is perhaps not the scenario he envisaged.

Uefa holds Newcastle to account

Uefa intends to hold Newcastle United to sanctions even if they fail to qualify for Europe this season, City AM understands.

The club are in talks with Uefa’s Club Financial Control Body over a potential breach of spending regulations which, unlike the Premier League’s, do not allow the sale of stadiums and other infrastructure to sister companies to be counted as profit.

Newcastle sold the leasing rights to St James’ Park to sister company PZ Holdings Ltd for a £133.1m profit in June last year, the latest accounts show. It helped the club post an operating profit of £43.6m for the year to the end of June 2025.

Aston Villa and Chelsea were in a similar position last season: both passed the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules but failed Uefa’s tests after the governing body refused to accept sales of their women’s teams as eligible income.

Newcastle face a fine and trading restrictions requiring them to be net positive in transfer income for a period.

On a run of four straight defeats and 14th in the Premier League, they may miss out on the Europa League or Europa Conference League. But City AM has been told it will not exempt them from Uefa sanctions.

The club will learn by the end of the season if they have been found in breach. Newcastle chief finance officer Simon Capper recently insisted the stadium sale was not motivated by PSR concerns.

“The motivation was very much to reorganise our property assets and get them into the correct legal boxes to allow us to go forward with our potential development, either at St James’ Park or for a new stadium, and to facilitate that with financing and other similar items,” he told reporters.

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UK Sports calls for gender parity

Sally Munday, the UK Sport chief executive, has told an audience of sports and brand executives that more progress needs to be made on gender parity in sport.

Speaking at Glazier’s Hall in London at an event to unveil the Tour de France’s first ever women’s team time trial, Munday hailed the £300m-plus “economic legacy generated by the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2025” and said its success “is why the Tour de France avec Zwift made the choice to come to Britain next year”.

The Tour de France Grand Depart will be the biggest free sports event ever staged in Britain and women will be given equal billing to men.

“That means we have boys and girls looking up at the same thing,” Munday said. “It’s not girls watching men race this time – it’s the same for opportunity on display for all.

“Women deserve to have equal access to sport whether that’s playing in schools, competing professionally or succeeding in boardrooms.

“For women’s sport, I think the landscape has changed enormously for the better. But we know, as we sit here in 2026, we are still a million miles off sport being equal for boys and girls in this country.”

Ref bodycams get green light

Much to the frustration of officials, body cameras have been outlawed by football’s lawmakers, IFAB, for decades. But from next season their use will be written into the Laws of the Game for the first time.

The rulebook currently states that “match officials are prohibited from wearing jewellery or any other electronic equipment, including cameras.”

That stance has softened in recent years. The Football Association has been a driving force behind the shift, launching the first body-cam trial at grassroots level in 2023, which remains ongoing. IFAB has since granted special permission for competitions to use them, including at this summer’s World Cup.

From next season, however, any competition will be permitted to roll out body cameras and use the footage accordingly. It could pave the way for fascinating new broadcast perspectives and offer greater protection for officials in the lower leagues from abuse and violence.

Ronaldo’s boots for sale

Ever wanted to own a pair of Cristiano Ronaldo’s boots? Now you can – if you have a spare £4,000.

A “Made In Manchester” auction at the end of the month will showcase items from the city’s sporting heritage and, unsurprisingly, the most sought-after lots involve Manchester United. Sales at the Budds auction are expected to reach £300,000.

The original Manchester United Football Club sign – 6ft high red lettering that hung at the Stretford End until Old Trafford’s redevelopment in 1992 – is expected to fetch between £40,000 and £60,000. The sign was once gifted to a barber by Sir Matt Busby, but is now under private ownership.

A pair of Ronaldo’s gold Nike Vapor II boots, worn in 2004, has been valued at between £10,000 and £15,000. A black-and-gold pair featuring some of the earliest CR7 branding could reach £12,000.

For those on a more modest budget, a silver-and-blue pair is estimated at £4,000 to £6,000.