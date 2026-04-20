London set for £12m boost as host of Tour de France Femmes team time trial

London is set for a £12m boost when the Tour de France Femmes heads to town

London is set for a £12m boost when the Tour de France Femmes heads to the capital for the grand tour’s first ever team time trial in 2027.

Both the men’s and women’s Grands Depart will take place in the UK in July and August next year, but only the women’s peloton will ride around London.

The third stage of the Tour de France Femmes will take in capital landmarks such as the Houses of Parliament, London Eye and Tower Bridge, with the full route expected to be confirmed later this year.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “I’m proud that London will host this historic moment for women’s cycling. Londoners and visitors will be lining the streets to cheer on the world’s best riders as they race through our capital, taking in some of our best-known landmarks before a triumphant finish on The Mall.

“London is a cycling city, with 1.5m bike trips a day last year and this global sporting event will inspire the next generation of women cyclists and help build a better London for everyone.”

Tour de France in the capital

The UK last hosted the Grand Depart in 2014, when stages in Yorkshire saw thousands turn out before the peloton headed to France.

Prior to that the men’s 2007 Tour de France started with an individual time trial in London before a stage from the capital to Canterbury rounded off the UK visit.

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Paul Bush, managing director of Grand Depart GB 2027 said: “Revealing the first two stages today and confirming London as the host of the first ever team time trial in the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is another exciting milestone on the road to 2027.

“From the climbs of Yorkshire and the Peak District to the streets of London, these stages will deliver incredible racing and unforgettable moments for fans.”

Records to tumble?

The London stage could be the “most attended women’s sporting event ever staged in Britain”, with the 18km circuit finishing on The Mall, a statement added.

Hosting the women’s Tour de France comes amid a flurry of international sport being staged in the capital. Earlier this year NBA basketball returned to the O2 Arena for the first time since 2019, while the Pro Climbing League, Pro Padel Tour and World Team Table Tennis Championship Finals will be held in the capital in the coming months.

British Cycling chief Jon Dutton said: “This is a hugely exciting moment for women’s cycling in Great Britain.

“Through the Joy programme we want to ensure this moment inspires more girls and women to discover the joy of cycling and help communities across Britain get active.”