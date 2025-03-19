Great Britain to host Tour de France Grand Depart in 2027

The Tour de France will return to Britain for the first time since 2014 after England, Scotland and Wales won the bid to host the 2027 Grand Depart.

The Tour will begin in Edinburgh, with culture secretary Lisa Nandy saying the move “will stimulate growth, attract new visitors and leave a lasting legacy for athletes and fans alike”.

Britain will also host the Grand Depart for the Tour de France Femmes in the same year, marking the first time this country has launched the event.

Nandy added: “The opportunity to host the Grand Departs of both the Men’s and Women’s Tour de France will cement Britain’s reputation as a destination for major international sporting events.”

Britain first hosted the first stage of the Tour de France in 2007 in London before Yorkshire set the Peloton on their way in 2024. The 2027 departure will be the UK’s third.

France will host this year’s Grand Depart, with Catalonia playing host next year. Previous host nations include Denmark, the Netherlands, Monaco and Ireland.

It has not yet been confirmed where the Wales and England stages will be held but the Mayor of London’s office told City AM it “stands ready to collaborate with all partners” should the capital be called upon.

Christian Prudhomme, General Director, Tour de France, said: “The Tour de France and the UK share a rich history, and I am delighted to bring the Grand Depart to the country in 2027.

“Britain has always welcomed the Tour with enthusiasm and pride, and this collaboration across England, Scotland, and Wales promises to make the event even more special.”

Cycling coverage in the UK has been moved from the now-defunct Eurosport to TNT Sports, in a move that could see it disappear from terrestrial broadcasting entirely.

Though Warner Bros Discovery, which runs TNT Sports, owns free-to-air channel Quest, it is uncertain whether the sport will find a free home following the conclusion of a long-term deal with ITV.

First Minister of Scotland John Swinney said: “It is a tremendous honour to welcome the Tour de France to Scotland. We know it is one of the most iconic and inspiring contests in sport, and that Scotland provides the perfect stage for major events.”

Added First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan: “We will build on our successful track record of hosting road cycling events, ensuring the Tour De France has a positive and lasting impact on cycling in Wales, by showcasing Wales as a top international destination for cyclists and encouraging more people in Wales to get into cycling.”