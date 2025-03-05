MPs slam TNT Sports cycling subscription fee hike

MPs have slammed TNT Sports over its plan to move the Tour de France behind a paywall that is more than four times the former subscription fee.

MPs have slammed TNT Sports over its plan to move the Tour de France behind a paywall that is more than four times the former subscription fee.

Cycling has long been on Eurosport but as of last week the broadcaster ceased to exist in the UK and its assets were transferred over to TNT Sports, which is also owned by Warner Bros Discovery.

It has meant that a subscription of £7 per month to watch cycling’s Grand Tours and Classiques on Eurosport has been hiked to over £30 per month, although paying punters get access to many more sports in the Discovery portfolio.

MP for Huntingdon Ben Obese-Jecty criticised the move in a question posed to sport minister Stephanie Peacock on Wednesday, saying “there is a more than 400 per cent increase [sic] to watch a sport that has limited crossover with other sports in TNT’s portfolio”.

The Tory added that the move was “a 400 per cent price hike for paid coverage of professional cycling and the complete disappearance of live, free-to-air coverage”.

TNT Sports expansion

ITV Sport has been the latest free-to-air broadcaster of the Tour de France, but did not renew its rights after 25 years of the iconic race being accessible to all.

Obese-Jecty also criticised the free-to-air network, saying that it was “not blameless in this endeavour”.

“Last year, ITV4 chose not to renew its broadcast rights, opening the door to Warner Bros Discovery,” he added.

TNT Sports has added the likes of the Wimbledon finals and snooker to its roster since closing Eurosport in the UK. The next two Olympic Games – Milan in 2026 and LA in 2028 – will also be on TNT as a result of the migration.

Sport minister Stephanie Peacock responded to the debate, and hinted that the paywall broadcaster ought to balance profit and coverage.

“For many people, £30 a month is a lot of money,” she said. “I am sure that TNT Sports will be thinking about the balance between generating revenue and ensuring that cycling continues to be seen regularly on TV, helping to grow the sport.”

She concluded that it is not for the government to decide whether TNT agrees to some free-to-air coverage of professional cycling.