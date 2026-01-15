London role revealed for historic 2027 Tour de France Grand Departs

Cycling fans turned out in big numbers when the Tour de France called in London in 2014

London will play a key role when the Grand Departs of both the men’s and women’s editions of the Tour de France are held in the UK for the first time next year.

The men’s Grand Depart – a short series of stages that begin the world’s most famous cycling race – will begin with a route from Edinburgh to Carlisle on 2 July 2027 followed by stages from Keswick to Liverpool and Welshpool to Cardiff before resuming across the Channel.

London has no role in the men’s Grand Depart but will host the third stage of the Tour de France Femmes on 1 August 2027, after the race gets under way with routes from Leeds to Manchester and Manchester to Sheffield. Further details of the London stage will be revealed in the spring, organisers said.

It will mark the first time that any country outside of France has staged the Grand Departs of both the men’s and women’s races in the same year and is being billed as the largest free sporting spectacle in British history.

Britain’s last hosting of a Tour de France Grand Depart – in 2014, when the men’s race travelled through Yorkshire, Cambridge, Essex and London – saw almost 5m fans line the streets to catch a glimpse of the world’s greatest road cyclists.

More than 3m of those turned out for the two stages in Yorkshire, where the route for the 2027 Grand Departs was announced on Thursday by race director Christian Prudhomme and legendary British rider and Otley native Lizzie Deignan.

“The UK has always welcomed the Tour with passion and pride, and the route details we are revealing today reflect the beauty and diversity of Britain’s terrain,” said Prudhomme.

“Bringing both Grand Departs here is a testament to the strength of our partnership with British Cycling and the enthusiasm of the UK.”

Deignan added: “Racing the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift has been one of the highlights of my career, and seeing the women’s edition go from strength to strength has been genuinely inspiring.

“To know that both the men’s and women’s races will start here in 2027, and especially that the women will come to my home roads of Yorkshire, is truly special. This is a huge moment for the sport and an opportunity that will inspire countless women and girls to get on their bikes.”