Littler and Humphries set for Silverstone showdown at F1 British Grand Prix

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries will compete at the F1 British Grand Prix

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries will compete at the British Grand Prix this year, with Silverstone today set to confirm a darts tournament as part of the Formula 1 weekend.

World champion Littler, as well as Humphries, Michael van Gerwen and Fallon Sherrock, will throw at Silverstone’s trackside Boxpark in “A Night at the Darts” just hours after the British Grand Prix on Sunday 5 July.

The move comes as those behind the British Grand Prix continue to turn the weekend into an entertainment festival, with the likes of superstar DJ David Guetta also set to perform at the Northamptonshire race track.

Last year’s four-day event saw crowds in excess of 500,000 attend the circuit and Humphries said: “Silverstone on British Grand Prix weekend is one of those iconic British sporting moments, and to bring darts into that same weekend is really special.

“It’s two huge parts of British sport coming together in one place, and I can’t wait to be part of it and put on a show for the fans.”

Littler at Silverstone

The deal with London entertainment staple Boxpark is part of Silverstone’s ever-expanding offering, with a deal alongside Soho House established ahead of last year’s race.

Tickets will be available to Boxpark ticket holders for £20, while there will be a waitlist in place for all other British Grand Prix ticket holders.

“This is exactly the sort of night I live for, big crowd, big noise, big occasion,” Van Gerwen said. “Put darts in the middle of a place like Silverstone, and you know it’s going to be loud, intense, and full of energy. We’re coming there to entertain, but make no mistake, once I’m on that stage, I want to win.”

The British Grand Prix weekend runs from 2 July through to 5 July, with the race on Sunday.