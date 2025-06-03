Experience the thrill of Silverstone up close at Escapade

Imagine waking and stepping onto your private terrace overlooking the Silverstone race track, the home of the British Grand Prix. This is the experience provided by Escapade Silverstone. This revolutionary new destination has been designed to redefine trackside hospitality and offer unprecedented immersion into the heart of British motorsport.

More than a hotel

Escapade has been designed to put guests at the epicentre of the action, year-round. In the heart of the rolling Northamptonshire countryside, Escapade’s sixty private residences, housing 184 ensuite bedrooms, offer a luxurious and comfortable ‘home away from home’ with the added thrill of being trackside.

The hotel is built with the motorsport fan in mind – unsurprising considering it’s built and owned by Silverstone itself.

One of the most compelling aspects of Escapade Silverstone is the choice of residence. All have parking, and most have private garages, allowing investors to drive up and park within their private environment. Each was built for sale, with each owner allocated a certain number of days a year to use the room themselves; the rest of the time, the rooms are available to rent.

With one to four bedrooms and stunning private terraces, the trackside residences offer unparalleled, front-row views of the circuit. For those seeking a more tranquil escape, the one and two-bedroom Countryside residences provide a peaceful retreat amidst the natural beauty of Northamptonshire.

The Dual-Aspect residences offer the best of both worlds: partial track views on one side and expansive countryside on the other. The open-plan living spaces within the residences offer flexibility, easily customised to suit the size and needs of any party, whether it’s an intimate getaway or a larger gathering of friends, family, or colleagues.

Homage to the world of racing

The hotel is designed to pay homage to the world of racing, with sleek lines and a sophisticated blend of premium modern living, timbers, elegant brass, and intricate metalwork creating a refined atmosphere. A big part of the hotel’s ambience is the Gallery, the hotel’s signature restaurant, bar, and private dining room.

Here, floor-to-ceiling windows provide panoramic views of the track, while a remarkable art collection curated by art director Renata Fernandes adorns the walls. The collection is a world-first collection of motorsport-inspired art, featuring established and emerging artists, encompassing paintings, photography, sculpture, and digital art.

Away from the track, Escapade Silverstone has a fully equipped spa and wellness facilities. Guests can experience treatments designed by Formula Health, facilitated by F1’s pioneering human performance osteopath Gemma Fisher. The 24/7 gym boasts cutting-edge equipment, while the swimming pool and sauna, also overlooking the track, offer a serene space to relax and rejuvenate.

Escapade Silverstone stands out as a destination that offers something truly unique. A place where the thrill of motorsport is woven into the fabric of a luxury hospitality offering, creating an unforgettable escape for enthusiasts.

• Room prices start from £250, escapade.silverstone.co.uk