Silverstone to use dynamic ticket pricing for British Grand Prix F1 weekend

Tickets for the 2025 British Grand Prix will use the controversial dynamic ticket pricing system that caused fury for Oasis’ fans, Silverstone chiefs have confirmed.

The circuit welcomed more than 450,000 fans across the four-day event in 2024 to watch Lewis Hamilton win his last home Grand Prix for Mercedes before his switch to Ferrari.

But with general sale tickets for the Formula 1 race going on sale next Thursday – with various priority windows available from today – the circuit organisers confirmed prices would be dependent on demand once again, as they were in 2024.

Silverstone said: “Early ticket sales significantly support the operation of Silverstone’s year-round business under the ownership of the British Racing Drivers’ Club – a not-for-profit organisation.

“As such, our ticket strategy will once again incentivise those who book early, as well as reward year-round supporters of the circuit – through their membership of the SRC – and those who pre-book on-site camping.”

Lando Norris will have his own grandstand at the 2025 British Grand Prix, highlighting his rise to stardom. And Silverstone bosses insist there will be an increased number of tickets available at the lowest price as well as a higher number of fixed tickets.

But just weeks after Oasis fans were hit with dramatic dynamic price increases on tickets for the band’s reunion tour, Silverstone, too, will invoke dynamic ticket prices.

Single-day general admission tickets will range between £70-£329 and the weekend equivalent will be between £269-£399.

A race day grandstand can be accessed for £309 but prices rise up towards £1000 for multi-day attendance.

The circuit will, however, according to its website, publish the range tickets could rise to.

“As in previous years, some prices will increase when we reach certain capacity levels within each ticket type,” Silverstone added. “The live pricing is shown on our tickets page and full price ranges for each ticket category are clearly communicated in advance.

“All price changes are monitored and capped within the advertised ranges. Nobody will pay above these ranges.”

British Grand Prix organisers say it is one of just two races on the calendar that does not receive government funding or third-party support, with that given as one reason to encourage early ticket sales.