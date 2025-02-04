PDC Darts World Championship to stay on Sky Sports

The PDC Darts World Championship will remain on Sky Sports for the next five years after the competition organiser and broadcaster agreed a new deal.

It comes at a time when the popularity of darts is on the rise following a sensational 18-month rise for Brit Luke Littler, who reached successive PDC Darts World Championship finals and won the Sid Waddell Trophy earlier in 2025.

The 18-year-old has inspired a new breed of darts fan and Sky Sports are cashing in – his 2024 World Championship final loss to Luke Humphries enjoyed the highest ever peak for a non-football event shown by the broadcaster with 3.7m tuning in.

Darts extension

Professional Darts Corporation chief executive Matt Porter said: “Sky Sports has been by our side for over 30 years and we’re excited to extend our partnership for the next five years as we experience a surge in growth globally.

“We’ve gone from strength to strength in recent years as a sport, and the record viewing figures and sustained interest achieved by Sky over the past year are a reflection of the unprecedented popularity of PDC events at present.

“We’re determined to continue this growth in the coming years and it’s hugely important for us to have Sky working with us to help deliver more exciting tournaments for players, fans and viewers.”

The deal will see the likes of the World Championship, Premier League, World Matchplay, Grand Slam of Darts, World Grand Prix and World Cup of Darts remain on the paywall broadcaster.

Sky Sports managing director Jonathan Licht said: “The incredible growth in darts viewership on Sky Sports over the last 12 months shows just how much the nation loves this sport.

“The extraordinary story of last year’s World Championship helped to welcome new younger audiences to the sport and brought increased excitement for fans.”